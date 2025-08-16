Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police activity closes stretch of Route 10 in Chesterfield

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police activity has shut down a stretch of Route 10 in Chesterfield County Saturday evening, according to VDOT.

Officials said in an email around 6:05 p.m. that all westbound and eastbound travel lanes of Iron Bridge Road near Centralia Road were closed.

"Motorists should seek alternate routes," officials warned.

This is a developing story.

