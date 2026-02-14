Police share safety tips after Chesterfield's first pedestrian death of 2026

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 24-year-old man died Tuesday after being struck by an SUV in Chesterfield County, marking the area's first pedestrian fatality of 2026.

Shawn Humphrey was hit Sunday night on the 15000 block of Woods Edge Road in the county's Southside area, according to Chesterfield Police. He lived nearby on Southcreek Drive.

The SUV driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Humphrey's death comes as Chesterfield County saw a decrease in pedestrian crashes last year. Virginia's Traffic Record Electronic Data System shows 51 crashes involving pedestrians in 2025, with five fatal. That's down from 56 crashes and eight deaths in 2024, which was the deadliest year since 2020.

Traffic Sgt. Kyle Easton said preventing such tragedies motivates his daily work.

"Obviously, one crash is too many and we want to try to keep our efforts strong so we can keep that number as close to zero as possible," Easton said.

Police recommend pedestrians wear bright or reflective clothing, walk in well-lit areas on the left side of the road facing traffic, and avoid distractions like phones or earbuds in both ears.

Easton said that means reminding drivers, cyclists and pedestrians of safety tips, including:



Wearing bright or reflective clothes if you're a pedestrian

Walking in well-lit areas, preferably on the left side of the road so that oncoming traffic is visible

Avoiding wearing AirPods in both ears and not being distracted on the phone

Drivers should put phones down, stay alert and avoid driving while impaired, Easton said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.