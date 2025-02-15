HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The mother of a young man killed at an apartment complex in Henrico's West End in October is hoping someone will come forward with a tip that could lead police to his killer.

Twenty-year-old Angelo Barry Ramirez was shot to death at the Kings Crossings Apartments in the 700 block of Queens Crosse Court around 10 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, according to police.

"He was trying to go to HVAC school, but my mom got sick and that delayed him a little bit," his mother told Jon Burkett.

The Carver College and Career Academy graduate had recently moved to the West End with his mother.

WTVR

She remembered her son as a homebody and said he did not venture far from home on the morning of his murder.

But hours before her son stepped outside, she said he did exhibit strange behavior.

"I was sleeping, and I went to use the bathroom and he just held his head like that," she recalled. "I don't know if he was afraid of somebody or something, but that's the only thing that was out of the blue."

Later that Sunday morning Ramirez's body was discovered after he walked to the fence line of a neighboring community.

More than three months have passed since his death, and frustrations continue to mount for family members. They wonder how no one in the quiet community noticed anything or was able to provide a description of the shooter.

"Basically, nothing really on the case," his mother said.

VIDEO VAULT 2024: Man killed at West End apartments

Man killed at West End apartments, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Henrico Police said that there are currently no updates on the Ramirez case.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Det. M. Rosser at 804-501-5247. Tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using P3tips.com. Both methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.