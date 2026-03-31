Andy Thomas returns home for Richmond album release show at The Broadberry

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia-born singer-songwriter Andy Thomas returns to his home state Friday for an album release show that celebrates both his musical roots and his evolution.

Thomas will perform at The Broadberry in Richmond on April 3, marking the release of his debut solo LP "Highway Junkie." Doors open at 7 p.m., with tickets available for approximately $25. Special guest Sam Morrow, known for his blend of roadhouse rock and country-fried funk, will also perform.

For Thomas, a Goochland native, the homecoming show represents a full-circle moment in his musical journey.

"Growing up out in Goochland County and living in Richmond most of my life definitely brings out the Southern aspect with a little city edge," Thomas said in a recent interview. "I grew up on rock & roll, country, and blues, so I've taken everything that's ever inspired me and filtered it through my own perspective and feel."

The album was produced by Dave Schools, the legendary Widespread Panic bassist and fellow Richmond native, at the renowned Spacebomb Studios.

"Dave and the boys really helped bring [the song 'Long Gone'] to life," Thomas said. "It was one of the only songs I brought to the session without sharing any demos, it was just a partial idea. It was a lot of fun hashing it out in the studio and watching it take wings."

Thomas, who previously fronted The Trongone Band and served as guitarist for acclaimed Americana act Yarn, describes his solo work as connecting his troubled past with his present strength. The album represents a new chapter for the musician, who has worked his way up to what his team calls "an electrifying guitarist."

"You just need to count the wins and be grateful," Thomas said about his new music. "This album is a token of gratitude. This is why I'm doing everything I'm doing."

The Richmond show kicks off a tour that will take Thomas through Florida in late April and May, with additional dates including the Smoke & Irons Music Festival in Illinois this August.

"Highway Junkie" is available for streaming and tickets to the April 3 show are available here.

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