Virginia film boss Andy Edmunds talks Steven Spielberg, Terrence Malick, and 'The Cashier'

RICHMOND, Va. — Andy Edmunds has helped bring new Hollywood to Virginia.

For the last several years, Edmunds has been in charge of the Virginia Film Office, and he has worked tirelessly to attract the best directors and producers in the world to shoot their shows and movies right here in the Commonwealth. Now his own film is about to hit theaters.

On the latest episode of Untold - A WTVR Podcast, Edmunds and Catie Beck talk about what he had to do to get his passion project to the big screen, the state of the movie industry, and he gives us a peak behind the scenes… telling stories about the experiences he has had on set with some of the biggest names in show business.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.