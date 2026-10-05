Dogs, cats, horses and more get blessed at Richmond-area churches

RICHMOND, Va. — Churches across the Richmond area welcomed pets of all kinds Sunday for the annual Blessing of the Animals, a cherished tradition observed worldwide each Oct. 4 in honor of the Feast of St. Francis Day.

From dogs and cats to bunnies, birds, reptiles and horses, parishioners brought their animals to church for outdoor services and blessings.

Three local churches held events this year: St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Goochland County, Redeemer Episcopal in Midlothian and St. John's Episcopal Church in Richmond.

At St. Mary's Episcopal in Goochland County, the rain cleared just in time for the outdoor ceremony, where parishioners gathered with their pets for the service.

The tradition honors St. Francis of Assisi, born in the 12th century and remembered for his extraordinary love of humanity, his tenderness toward animals and his devotion to a life of service. His love of nature and creatures earned him the title of patron saint of the environment and animals.

Francis believed that all of creation belonged to God and deserved reverence and care — a belief that continues to bring communities and their pets together each year.

