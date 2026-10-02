FBI offering $15,000 reward for man wanted in Henrico murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The FBI has joined the search for a Henrico murder suspect, offering up to $15,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Federal agents are working with Henrico Police in the search for Kemondre Travis Daily, who is wanted in connection with the Jan. 8, 2026, shooting death of 38-year-old Darryl Hines. Daily is considered armed and dangerous, officials previously said.

Hines was returning home from an overnight work shift when he was shot and killed. His body was found in a roadside ditch in the 1400 block of Oakland Road.

Detectives believe Daily was the triggerman in the shooting. Police have also arrested Alexander Sykes, who has been charged with accessory after the fact of felony murder. Crime Insider sources previously said detectives had strong video evidence in the case.

WTVR Kemonde Travis Daily

Normisha Hines, Darryl's sister, told WTVR CBS 6 in February that the loss was devastating.

"My brother was our everything. He's the oldest out of five children," Normisha said. "Then for something like this to happen, it's totally unexpected, because if you know Darryl, you know Darryl. And you know Darryl didn't deserve this. This is not the kind of life that Darryl even lived."

Family members described Darryl as a hard-working, kind and loving man, especially to his nieces and nephews.

Provided to WTVR

"Darryl was energy. He was life. Darryl was a giver and not a taker," Normisha said. "If you have a bad day, Darryl brings sunshine into your life. Even when he's hurting, he's going to make sure you are okay. He put others first."

Provided to WTVR Darryl Hines

Daily is approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ensor at 804-501-5794 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.