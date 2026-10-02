Police hunt poachers dumping dead deer in Virginia creek

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — The Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office and conservation police are investigating reports that poachers are killing deer out of season and illegally dumping carcasses into a creek along Claiborne Road in Dinwiddie County.

"It's been a problem that we have dealt with over the years," Major William Knott of the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office said.

Knott believes it is poachers who are responsible for dumping deer carcasses into the creek running beneath a bridge on Claiborne Road.

Killing deer out of season is illegal.

"Deer that are being taken now are being taken illegally and then disposing them of the carcasses in an improper manner just adds to that problem," Knott said. "This [crime] isn't specific to this location. We've had complaints over the years. Different places all, all over the county. Any rural, out of the way place."

Both the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office and conservation police say they are aware of the situation and are investigating.

Community members say they are frustrated by the illegal activity.

Mark Jernigan, a hunter, said he was not pleased to learn about the dumping.

WTVR Mark Jernigan

"I think they ought to go to jail for a long time personally," Jernigan said.

Paul Hayes, a community member, expressed concern about the long-term impact on hunting across the state.

"Shouldn't be doing it. It's against the law anyway, but it's gonna ruin hunting in Virginia," Hayes said.

Last year, David Turner says there were complaints along Claiborne Road about gunshots in the middle of the night.

WTVR David Turner

"I don't know if they were hunting or they were just firing off firearms and just having a fun time, but it was the middle of the night, like 2 o'clock in the morning, and it was causing issues with people hearing it, waking them up, getting them scared, didn't know what was going on," Turner said.

Anyone with information about illegal harvesting or illegal dumping of deer anywhere in Dinwiddie County is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office at 804-469-3755.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.