Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Why Amazon is closing delivery station near Richmond Raceway

Amazon is shutting down its Henrico delivery station on Carolina Avenue near Richmond Raceway later this year, officials with the online giant confirmed Friday.
Amazon Delivery Employees
Posted at 10:19 PM, Apr 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-21 23:29:22-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Amazon is shutting down its Henrico delivery station on Carolina Avenue near Richmond Raceway later this year, officials with the online giant confirmed Friday.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company rents that facility and that their lease is expiring soon.

The company said there will be no impact for customers as orders will be filled from other sites, according to that spokesperson.

“We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners, and drivers," an Amazon spokesperson wrote. "As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites or maintain a presence."

The facility has fewer than 100 employees and those workers are being offered the chance to transfer to another location, according to officials.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

Look for CBS 6 Cheer Station during Monument Avenue 10K Dad regrets not knowing his son was hurting: 'Why did we not see anything?' He agreed to do his friend a favor. Then somebody killed him. The voice of WTVR returns: 'This is home' The real story behind WTVR, Virginia's first television station Multi-million dollar homes for sale on one Henrico cul-de-sac Strong storms possible Saturday Why Henrico Schools will likely opt for weapons detectors over metal detectors These former CBS 6 sports anchors share their most vivid Richmond memories Chesterfield Chief questions policies after preschool assaults went unreported

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone