Why Amazon is closing delivery station near Richmond Raceway

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Amazon is shutting down its Henrico delivery station on Carolina Avenue near Richmond Raceway later this year, officials with the online giant confirmed Friday.

An Amazon spokesperson said the company rents that facility and that their lease is expiring soon.

The company said there will be no impact for customers as orders will be filled from other sites, according to that spokesperson.

“We’re always evaluating our network to make sure it fits our business needs and to improve the experience for our employees, customers, partners, and drivers," an Amazon spokesperson wrote. "As part of that effort, we may close older sites, enhance existing facilities, or open new sites, and we weigh a variety of factors when deciding where to develop future sites or maintain a presence."

The facility has fewer than 100 employees and those workers are being offered the chance to transfer to another location, according to officials.

