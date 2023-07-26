Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Teen indicted on first-degree murder charges in Richmond Graduation Day shooting

Amari Pollard, the suspect in the shooting after a high school graduation in Richmond that left two dead and many others injured, has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder.
Graduation Day Shooting Outside Altria Theater
Posted at 6:40 PM, Jul 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-26 18:55:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 19-year-old suspect in the shooting after a high school graduation in Richmond that left two people dead and many others injured has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin.

Amari Pollard had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Friday on the initial charges, so it is unclear if that hearing will still take place.

Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, were killed in the shooting after in Monroe Park following Huguenot High School's graduation at the Altria Theater.

Pollard and the slain 18-year-old knew each other before the shooting, police previously confirmed.

In fact, Pollard had an ongoing, year-long dispute with Jackson, who withdrew from Richmond Public Schools in 2020, according to police.

Shawn Jackson graduates.png

Local News

How did the Graduation Day shooting victims and suspect know each other?

Jon Burkett
11:38 PM, Jun 07, 2023

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards briefly addressed the shooting in a news briefing last week about crime in the city for the first six months of the year. His previous comments came via a video message almost a month ago after a planned news conference was canceled that same day.

Edwards reiterated that he and the commonwealth's attorney decided it was better for the integrity of the investigation to call it off and just release the statement.

"What I will say about that case, is that what we owe our community and what we owe the families of those who are involved is the truth about what happened," Edwards said. "And that truth is going to come out in John Marshall court building."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Deadly shooting after high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia.

Local News

PHOTOS: Deadly shooting after high school graduation in Richmond

WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
8:09 PM, Jun 06, 2023
WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Deadly Graduation Day Shooting

How Graduation Day shooting is impacting all Richmond Schools How did the Graduation Day shooting victims and suspect know each other? Richmond School Board Chair: 'We just don't have enough to serve students' Remembering father, son killed on Graduation Day What 'Broken Men' think will help heal Richmond Richmond teachers present plan to end school gun violence Community demands action after Graduation Day shooting Graduate was still wearing his cap when gunman opened fire Dad killed in Graduation Day shooting was veteran Police update deadly Graduation Day shooting in Richmond

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone