RICHMOND, Va. -- The 19-year-old suspect in the shooting after a high school graduation in Richmond that left two people dead and many others injured has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Colette McEachin.

Amari Pollard had previously been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. He is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing Friday on the initial charges, so it is unclear if that hearing will still take place.

Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson and his stepfather, Renzo Smith, were killed in the shooting after in Monroe Park following Huguenot High School's graduation at the Altria Theater.

Pollard and the slain 18-year-old knew each other before the shooting, police previously confirmed.

In fact, Pollard had an ongoing, year-long dispute with Jackson, who withdrew from Richmond Public Schools in 2020, according to police.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards briefly addressed the shooting in a news briefing last week about crime in the city for the first six months of the year. His previous comments came via a video message almost a month ago after a planned news conference was canceled that same day.

Edwards reiterated that he and the commonwealth's attorney decided it was better for the integrity of the investigation to call it off and just release the statement.

"What I will say about that case, is that what we owe our community and what we owe the families of those who are involved is the truth about what happened," Edwards said. "And that truth is going to come out in John Marshall court building."

