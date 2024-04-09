Watch Now
He pleaded guilty to killing a Richmond high school graduate. Now his lawyer wants a do-over.

Richmond Judge Reilly Marchant will decide in May whether or not Graduation Day shooter Amari Pollard will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and get a new trial.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 17:39:58-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Judge Reilly Marchant will decide in May whether or not Graduation Day shooter Amari Pollard will be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and get a new trial.

The judge's ruling came one day after Pollard's attorney filed a motion that asked Pollard, 20, be allowed to do just that.

Attorney Jason Anthony claimed he failed Pollard during his trial and did not offer Pollard proper legal advice after Judge Marchant told the jury they could not consider Anthony's self-defense argument.

He also said the judge displayed evidence of bias against Pollard and erred in ruling he could not claim self-defense.

Anthony said he told Pollard that his case was essentially over and that he had no options, which he now says was wrong.

"At a very minimum, this is an extremely uncomfortable position for the lawyer to be in, and it could open up other issues," CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone said. "It could open up a potential lawsuit or issues with the bar. But it's also said always that a lawyer has to fall on the sword to save the client, and that's arguably what he's doing here. So if he can protect the right to appeal and get this in court within the 21 days and then get the final order stayed and make these arguments, then at least he's protected the error that he's saying he created."

Pollard pleaded guiltyto first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony related to the June 2023 Graduation Day shooting death of Huguenot High School graduate Shawn Jackson. He was sentenced to 43 years, with 25 years of active prison time.

Prosecutors said Anthony's request amounted to sour grapes.

In addition to setting a May hearing date, Judge Marchant issued a new gag order so neither prosecutors nor defense attorneys can discuss the case publicly.

