Chester teen killed in chain-reaction crash on I-64

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old driver was killed in a chain-reaction crash on Interstate 64 in Albemarle County, and the driver of a tractor-trailer involved has been charged with reckless driving, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened at approximately 11:25 p.m. on Oct. 26, 2026, on Interstate 64 westbound at the 108-mile marker.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates a Ford passenger vehicle struck a deer and became disabled in the right travel lane.

A Honda passenger vehicle stopped behind the disabled Ford and was subsequently struck by a westbound tractor-trailer.

The impact caused the Honda and tractor-trailer to leave the roadway, enter the right shoulder and come to rest in a ditch.

The driver of the Honda, Alyssa Williams, 19, of Chester, Virginia, was ejected from the vehicle and died.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Sikander Singh, 34, of Laval, Quebec, suffered injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Singh has been charged with reckless driving.

The driver of the Ford was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

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