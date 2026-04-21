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Missing man with autism last seen getting into black mini van in Henrico neighborhood

JOHN JOSEPH BARTLETT
Virginia State Police
JOHN JOSEPH BARTLETT
JOHN JOSEPH BARTLETT
Posted
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HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County Police are looking for a man who has autism last seen getting into an unknown vehicle in a Glen Allen neighborhood Monday morning.

John Joseph Bartlett was seen getting into an unknown black mini van in the 2900 block of Allens Crossing Drive around 8:30 a.m. Police say the direction of travel is also unknown.

Allens Crossing Drive is off Old Washington Highway in Glen Allen.

Police describe Bartlett as white, male, 64 years old, 5'10", 180 lbs, with brown eyes and black hair. At the time of his disappearance, officials say he was possibly wearing a gray sweatshirt with "Boston" on it, charcoal sweatpants with a "C" on them, white socks, and brown and black tennis shoes.

Contact Henrico Police with any information at (804) 501-5000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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