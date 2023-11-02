Watch Now
Henrico adds AEDs at county's parks to 'really make a difference,' medical director says

"Having it available at the parks gives somebody the opportunity to really make a difference as far as whether or not a person lives or dies in the brief amount of time it takes for the ambulance to get there," Henrico County Medical Director Jeff Ferguson said.
Henrico County AEDs
Posted at 6:49 PM, Nov 02, 2023
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Seeing an increase in medical emergency calls because of the increase in people working out, Henrico County has started installing a lifesaving tool at each public park across the county.         
This tool is an automatic external defibrillator or AED, which is used to treat cardiac emergencies.

Henrico is in the process of installing AEDs outdoors at various parks and recreation areas with an understanding that each second counts when someone is having a medical emergency.

In fact, having access to an AED can be vital as it allows the citizen to be the first, first responder.

Mary Ann Riter, a Henrico woman who frequents Dorey Park, said she is glad the AEDs are being added.

"I think it shows Henrico County cares about their citizens and cares about what's available for them, cares about what opportunities are there and cares about their health and general well being," Riter said.

Each AED is locked with a code so when a person calls 911 the first responder will give them the code to open it and step-by-step instructions on how to use it.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
