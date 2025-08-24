Highland Springs coaching legend George Lancaster dead at 80: 'His impact will forever be felt'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Central Virginia basketball community is mourning the loss of former Highland Springs boys' basketball coach George Lancaster, who passed away late Saturday night. He was 80.

Lancaster led the Springers program for 37 seasons, winning 549 games and two state titles in 2003 and 2007. He coached Andre Ingram, who went on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Brandon Rozzell, who was part of VCU's Final Four team in 2011 and is now an assistant coach with the Rams, among countless others.

Harry Lee Daniel, the current athletic director at Highland Springs, played for Lancaster before playing football for the University of Richmond.

“Our Springer Family is hurting right now! One of the most influential people in my life and he will be greatly missed,” Daniel posted on social media. "His impact will forever be felt and his legacy is unmatched! We are all truly blessed to have known such an amazing human being. Love you coach!"

VIDEO VAULT 2018: George Lancaster on Andre Ingram

George Lancaster on Andre Ingram

Lancaster graduated from West End High in 1962 and played collegiately at Virginia State, where he earned All-CIAA Tournament honors in 1966. He is enshrined in VSU's Hall of Fame.

He began his coaching career at Huguenot High and amassed 726 career wins, good for 5th on the all-time VHSL list. He was inducted into the VHSL Hall of Fame in 2013. When Highland Springs opened its current school building in 2022, the basketball court was named for Lancaster.

He also coached girls' teams at both Highland Springs and Bluestone High in Mecklenburg County. Lancaster was also an avid golfer, and was incredibly generous with his time, patience and knowledge with not just players, but the media who covered him.

Funeral arrangements for Coach Lancaster will be announced at a later date.