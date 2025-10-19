Fire at AdvanSix chemical plant in Chesterfield contained; no injuries reported

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at the AdvanSix chemical plant in Chesterfield County on Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Crews were called to the plant in the 4100 block of Bermuda Hundred Road just before 8:50 a.m., according to online emergency communications logs.

"The incident is contained to the site and there is no threat to the public, workers, or firefighters on scene," Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials posted on social media around 10:30 a.m.

Officials said that firefighters and hazmat crews were working to get the fire under control.

Nearly five hours later, officials posted on social media that the incident had been marked under control.

AdvanSix released a statement Sunday afternoon calling what happened an "isolated incident."

"There is no risk to the community and there were no injuries associated with the incident," company officials wrote. "As always, AdvanSix is committed to the safety and health of our neighbors and being responsible stewards for the protection of our environment. "

The company also thanked first responders for their "rapid response and support."

There has been no word on how the fire started or how much damage, if any, the blaze caused at the plant.

The facility, which dates back to the 1950s was formerly owned by Honeywell and Allied Chemicals, sits on roughly 550 acres along the bank of the James River.

The plant is one of the nation's biggest producers of nylon resins, which are used in food packaging, auto parts and carpet fiber, according to the company's website.

