ACC to honor UVA shooting victims with helmet decals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) announced they will honor the victims of the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia with helmet decals for their football teams.

UVA is part of the ACC. On Wednesday, the school announced it was canceling its final home football game of the season scheduled against Coastal Carolina on Saturday. A decision has not been made yet in regards to the team's last game of the season against Virginia Tech scheduled for Nov. 26.

A UVA student allegedly opened fire on a bus with about two dozen students who had just returned from a field trip to Washington D.C. on Sunday, killing UVA football players Lavel Davis Jr., D’Sean Perry and Devin Chandler, and wounding two others, one of them also a football player, according to police.

Instead of Saturday's game, a memorial service for the three players killed will be held at 3:30 p.m. in John Paul Jones Arena, UVA President Jim Ryan announced Wednesday night. It will be open to the public and livestreamed.

Coastal Carolina supported UVA's decision to cancel the game.

"Our program is heartbroken for the University of Virginia, the victims' families, loved ones, friends, and the entire community of Charlottesville. While our football team was looking forward to competing against the University of Virginia, we support their decision not to play," stated Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell. "Our program will continue to uplift their program, University, and community in our prayers as they continue to navigate this difficult time. We all stand in solidarity with UVA."

In addition to helmet decals, ACC teams will observe a moment of silence during games this weekend as well.