UVA cancels upcoming football game after players killed in shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - The University of Virginia has canceled a home football game scheduled for Saturday in the wake of a shooting that left three players dead and another wounded.

The school announced Wednesday it would not play the game against No. 23 Coastal Carolina.

The team was involved in the decision to cancel Saturday's game.

No decision yet about Virginia's November 26 match-up against Virginia Tech.

A former player is accused of opening fire Sunday night in a bus returning from a field trip, killing three team members and wounding a fourth, according to authorities.

The players killed in the shooting have been identified as Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. Running back Mike Hollins was in stable condition Monday after being wounded, his mother said. Another student who wasn’t a football player was also wounded.