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73-year-old man reported missing found dead in Lake Anna

Louisa sheriff
WTVR
Louisa sheriff
Posted

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — A 73-year-old man reported missing on Wednesday was found dead in a lake, according to deputies.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says Craig Leslie Denbrook was found in Lake Anna following an extensive search and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say there is no indication of foul play as they continue to investigate.

“Sheriff Donald A. Lowe and the members of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Denbrook's family and loved ones during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

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