Man critically injured after shooting in Richmond neighborhood, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in a neighborhood on Richmond's Northside early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting at 4th Avenue and Custer Street at 2:30 a.m., officials with Richmond Police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

