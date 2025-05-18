Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man critically injured after shooting in Richmond neighborhood, police say

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, May 18, 2025
Richmond Police Crime Police Tape Night
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in a neighborhood on Richmond's Northside early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Officers were called for a report of a shooting at 4th Avenue and Custer Street at 2:30 a.m., officials with Richmond Police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone