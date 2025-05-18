Man critically injured after shooting in Richmond neighborhood, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was critically injured in a shooting in a neighborhood on Richmond's Northside early Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Officers were called for a report of a shooting at 4th Avenue and Custer Street at 2:30 a.m., officials with Richmond Police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
No suspect information or additional details were available at last check.
If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at https://rvacrimestoppers.org. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
