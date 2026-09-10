47 Virginia localities ask voters to approve 1% sales tax for school construction

RICHMOND, Va. — When early voting begins September 18th, residents in 47 cities and counties across Virginia will be asked whether their locality should enact a new one-percent sales tax to fund new school construction and renovation.

That was the update state lawmakers on the Commission on School Construction and Modernization were briefed on during a meeting Tuesday.

"Which is a remarkable response in the first year of a statewide authority, and I think it shows the significant demand among local governments for additional statewide or additional construction tools," said Jeremy Bennett, Director of Intergovernmental Affairs with the Virginia Association of Counties. "It's interesting that we are moving from just a handful of localities to potentially dozens at once, being able to do this and implementing it."

Language included in the state budget that took effect on July 1, all localities were given the ability to ask its residents if the tax should be implemented. Previously, only nine localities had been granted permission by the state to do so (Virginia is a Dillon Rule state where localities need only have powers that have been expressly granted by the state).

If approved, the tax would apply to most goods, with exceptions for groceries, medicine and personal hygiene products. The money could be used for new school construction projects and renovations (it could also be used for transportation projects in Northern Virginia).

Presenters told lawmakers that if voters in all 47 localities approved the tax, it would raise an estimated nearly $1.3-billion over the next 3 years.

Josette Bulova, policy and communications coordinator for the Virginia Municipal League, said the impact would vary by locality but could be meaningful even at the lower end.

"For some localities, we're talking about several $100,000 annually, and others we're looking at several million dollars annually. Although this is a wide range, even one or 2 million in recurring revenue can make a meaningful difference for local governments," Bulova said.

Richmond is among the localities asking voters to support the tax. City officials say the burden wouldn't fall entirely on residents — out-of-town shoppers would also contribute. Henrico County is not asking voters to approve the tax.

Hannah Bullens, a Henrico resident who came to shop in Carytown, said the purpose of the tax would make it worthwhile.

"As long as it's used how it's being specified, that it would go towards the schools, we wouldn't have any problem paying more, so that it goes to a good cause. I mean, yeah, seems like a win-win, truthfully," Bullens said.

Newport News is also asking voters to approve the tax. Kiana, a Newport News resident visiting Richmond who did not want her face shown, said she supports it.

"We have expenses for everything, and if it's anything that's going to promote our educational system with better construction for the kids. I'm a big advocate for education," Kiana said.

If approved in any locality, the tax is set to end 20 years after it is implemented. Lawmakers at Tuesday's meeting also discussed the possibility of allowing the revenue to be used to pay down school construction projects already underway.

Early voting on the referendum begins next Friday, Sept. 18.



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