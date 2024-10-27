Watch Now
Several businesses damaged in 3-alarm fire in Richmond

3rd Avenue Fire
RICHMOND, Va. — More than 75 firefighters were dispatched to a three-alarm fire that damaged several businesses on Richmond's Northside early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue at Chestnut Street at 2:05 a.m. That is not far from Interstate 64 and about a half-mile from Overby-Sheppard Elementary School.

A CBS 6 photojournalist on the scene said the fire was in a row of businesses in a commercial building.

SCENE VIDEO: Businesses damaged in Richmond fire

Richmond Fire Chief Melvin Carter said heavy smoke was coming from several buildings when crews arrived.

"The fire escalated, and we pulled our personnel out and requested additional alarms to help suppress the fire," Carter said.

Officials said 76 firefighters, which included 17 fire units and six support and command units, were called to the scene.

No one was injured, according to Carter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

