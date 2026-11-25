LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Three people were killed in a crash on School Bus Road in Louisa County Wednesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash happened around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of School Bus Road. According to VSP, the driver of an SUV attempted to pass two vehicles on a double yellow line before attempting to return to the correct lane. The SUV struck a sedan before leaving the road, going through a fence, overturning, and catching fire.
Three occupants of the SUV died at the scene, VSP said.
The crash remains under investigation.
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