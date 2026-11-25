HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County is putting neighboring Goochland County on notice that it should not count on buying more water from Henrico as major new development raises questions about Goochland's future water needs.

In a November 17 letter, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas reminded Goochland County Administrator Jeremy Raley of the limits contained in the counties' existing water agreement.

Under that agreement, Goochland can purchase up to 5.25 million gallons of water per day from Henrico.

But Vithoulkas made clear Henrico does not intend to increase that amount.

“Henrico County is unable to expand the amount of water Goochland may purchase,” Vithoulkas wrote.

Goochland said it had also asked for an additional connection to Henrico's water system at Pouncey Tract Road to better serve businesses and residents. Vithoulkas wrote that Henrico “is not able to increase connection points” between the counties.

The letter comes as several major developments could add to Goochland's future water demand, particularly in the West Creek area just west of the Henrico County line.

“I think a lot of people see this is a card that Henrico County can play to influence whether or not these data centers get through,” Henrico resident Chris Elliott said.

Henrico Board of Supervisors member Misty Roundtree shared Vithoulkas' letter publicly and said she has repeatedly opposed providing additional Henrico water to support data center development in Goochland.

“I've gone on record multiple times stating my position that we not provide additional water for purposes of data center buildout in Goochland,” Roundtree wrote on Facebook.

Goochland is currently considering a proposed Tract data center campus off Patterson Avenue.

Tract has said its proposed data centers would use a closed-loop cooling system designed to minimize water consumption. The developer said that even at peak demand, the campus would use roughly the same amount of water as the average use of about 500 homes.

Google has also said it is evaluating a potential data center campus in Goochland's West Creek Business Park, although the company says it has not submitted plans to the county.

Goochland told CBS 6 it does not have an estimate for how much water data centers could ultimately use.

Some residents see both potential benefits and drawbacks from the projects.

“I think it could be a good thing but also a bad thing,” Laila Aldughai said. “I know it's going to provide more jobs for people if they open up data centers, but I know Goochland has a lot of farms, so I feel like it affects farmers' work and the crops and all that.”

Eli Lilly project expected to use about 1.2 million gallons a day

Data centers aren't the only major projects that could increase demand.

Eli Lilly is building a major manufacturing facility in Goochland. The county told CBS 6 its preliminary estimate is that the facility will use approximately 1.2 million gallons of water per day.

That's about 23% of the 5.25 million gallons per day Goochland is currently allowed to purchase from Henrico, meaning the preliminary estimate for the Lilly facility alone is nearly a quarter of that daily limit.

Goochland said it will continue working with Henrico County as it plans for its long-term water needs.

The county also said it had hoped to change part of its agreement with Henrico dealing with termination, extending the timeline from 10 years to 50 years. Goochland said the longer period would give it additional time to identify a sustainable water source if the agreement were terminated.

For now, Henrico's message is clear: Goochland should plan for its future growth knowing that the amount of water available under the existing agreement is not expected to increase.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.