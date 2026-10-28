105-Year-Old Buffalo Soldier honored by motorcycle club

RICHMOND, Va. — At 105 years old, Matthew E. Otey Sr. is still living on his own, still cooking his own meals, and still climbing.

"I'm on the rough side today, you know, uh, I'm still climbing," Otey said. "One day at a time."

On Wednesday, family, friends, and a motorcycle club packed his front stoop to make sure he knew just how much his century of service means to the people around him.

A Life of Service

Otey is a U.S. Army Technical Sergeant and World War II veteran — one of the last surviving Buffalo Soldiers.

His nephew, Samuel Otey, has watched his uncle live by a simple but powerful philosophy.

"105 years old and this coming December 20th he'll be 106," Samuel said. "Still live by himself, still cook."

It is a life that has left an impression on everyone who knows him. "I am amazed when I see him," Samuel said.

The Ride to His Door

The celebration was organized by the Buffalo Soldiers & Troopers Motorcycle Club, a national organization that travels, educates, and honors the legacy of Buffalo Soldiers.

Theodore Gaines, a member of the club, said the moment had been a long time coming. "I feel so much joy," Gaines said. "I said I can't wait any longer. We have to do this."

Motorcycles rolled up to Otey's home Wednesday afternoon, riders dismounting to gather on his stoop and present him with a plaque recognizing his service.

"Today we gather to honor and recognize the distinguished service and legacy of the U.S. Army Technical Sergeant Matthew E. Otey Sr., a WWII Buffalo Soldier," Gaines read from the plaque.

Once a Soldier, Always a Soldier

For Otey, the honor was received with the same quiet strength that has defined his life.

"Once a soldier, always a soldier!" he said.

He turns 106 on December 20th.

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