Four hospitalized following Chesterfield County crash on Spring Run Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — At least four people have been hospitalized following a serious crash in the 10000 block of Spring Run Road in Chesterfield County, sources have confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents.
The crash allegedly happened just before 5:00 p.m on Wednesday and involved a head-on collision.
One person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other injuries are unknown.
Sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents that Spring Run Road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.
This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.
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