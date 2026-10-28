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Four hospitalized following Chesterfield County crash on Spring Run Road

Four hospitalized following Chesterfield County crash on Spring Run Road
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — At least four people have been hospitalized following a serious crash in the 10000 block of Spring Run Road in Chesterfield County, sources have confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The crash allegedly happened just before 5:00 p.m on Wednesday and involved a head-on collision.

One person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other injuries are unknown.

Sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents that Spring Run Road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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