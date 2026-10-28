Four hospitalized following Chesterfield County crash on Spring Run Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — At least four people have been hospitalized following a serious crash in the 10000 block of Spring Run Road in Chesterfield County, sources have confirmed to Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The crash allegedly happened just before 5:00 p.m on Wednesday and involved a head-on collision.

One person was airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other injuries are unknown.

Sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents that Spring Run Road is expected to be closed for several hours while police investigate.



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