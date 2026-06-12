Moose Tracks' 10,000 scoop challenge at Monroe Park will benefit Feed More this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — A free scoop of ice cream could help put food on the table for families across Central Virginia.

Moose Tracks is bringing its 10,000 Scoop Challenge to Monroe Park on Tuesday, June 16, with a goal of serving 10,000 free scoops of Mayfield Moose Tracks ice cream in just four hours. For every scoop served, one dollar will be donated to Feed More.

Caroline Winterheimer, creative director for Moose Tracks, said the event comes at a critical time of year.

"We know it's a really important time to address food insecurity with kids home from school for the summer. So we really want to make sure we're out visiting local communities and donating money back to organizations like Feed More that are really going to make sure that families are fed this summer," Winterheimer said.

The 10,000 Scoop Challenge runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Monroe Park in Richmond. The event is free and open to the public.

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