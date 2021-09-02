Watch
1 dead in western Virginia amid flooding from Ida

Videos shows damage from severe weather in Buchanan County, Virginia. From WJHL.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 11:47:59-04

HURLEY, Va. -- Officials say search crews have found the body of a person unaccounted for after flooding in western Virginia from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death late Wednesday as a result of flooding in the Guesses Fork area of Hurley.

Sheriff’s office Administrative Assistant Sharon Thornsbury says authorities had been looking for the person since Monday and everyone has now been accounted for.

Earlier this week, officials say about 20 homes were moved from their foundations and several trailers washed away amid.

Crews started clearing debris Wednesday.

Officials estimate that it will take at least 30 days to restore power in the area and one year for public water to be restored.

