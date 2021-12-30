Richmond, Henrico health departments to give out 3,600 at-home COVID tests next week

RICHMOND, Va. -- In addition to three testing events next week, officials with Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) announced Thursday the three ways they will also distribute 3,600 recently acquired at-home rapid antigen COVID-19 tests.

The announcement comes amid a statewide and national COVID-19 testing shortage of COVID-19 and as the state has recorded the second straight day of record-high virus cases.

First, the free tests will be available for pick up at some testing and vaccination events (listed below) next week. Officials stressed that the tests for pick up are available only while supplies last.

Tuesday, Jan. 4 — Second Baptist Church (3300 Broad Rock Blvd), 9-11 a.m. (test event) and 3-6 p.m. (vaccination event)



Wednesday, Jan. 5 — RHHD Henrico West Clinic (8600 Dixon Powers Dr), 9-10:45 a.m. (vaccination event)



Wednesday, Jan. 5 — Eastern Henrico Recreation Center (1440 Laburnum Ave), 1-4 p.m. (vaccination event)



Wednesday, Jan. 5 — Highland Springs Community Center (16 S Ivy Ave), 3-6 p.m. (test event)



Thursday, Jan. 6 — RHHD Downtown Clinic (400 E Cary St), 1-3 p.m. (vaccination event)



Friday, Jan. 7 — Diversity Thrift (1407 Sherwood Ave), 1-3 p.m. (test event)

Additionally, the health district's outreach staff will hand out the tests during outreach efforts to "proactively distributing tests within communities more impacted by COVID-19 helps reduce barriers to accessing testing such as lack of transportation, time, or access to information on where to get a test."

Third, RHHD staffers will distribute tests to community organizations who previously expressed interest in serving as a distribution site.

"These community organizations can expect to hear from RHHD within three business days," officials wrote.

Click here or call 804-205-3501 for more info on COVID-19 testing and vaccination opportunities in Richmond and Henrico County.

IN-DEPTH: County-by-county look at COVID-19 cases in Virginia; which areas saw biggest spikes Thursday

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 5+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.