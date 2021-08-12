Northam orders universal masking in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver have issued a new public health order that mandates universal masking in all K-12 schools.

"We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe," Northam said in a statement. "That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful to the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forward to a safe start to the school year."

Oliver reiterated that "masking is an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among children who are not yet eligible for vaccination."

"As cases rise in our communities, universal masking and other mitigation measures will ensure our schools continue to be the safest place for Virginia’s children," Oliver said.

State Superintendent Dr. James Lane said he was "grateful" for the order as it would "ensure uniformity across all school districts and keep students safely in their classrooms -- no matter where they live in Virginia."

"The vast majority of school districts have chosen to follow the CDC and keep their school communities safe," Lane wrote. "Universal masking has worked in school settings across Virginia for the past year and a half, and it remains a critical part of our safety protocols."

Watch CBS 6 News starting at 4 p.m. for complete coverage from reporter Cameron Thompson.

Center for Disease Control

RELATED: How Virginia schools will handle COVID exposures, quarantines

The order comes as several school districts in the state, including Hanover County, have voted to make masks optional -- putting them at odds with the Governor's interpretation of a new state law regarding in-person learning.

It is the latest development on this issue that has seen multiple changes over the last month.

Back on July 25, Northam allowed a previous health order mandating masks for all in the K-12 setting to expire. Northam said he would leave the decision to each local school division on what preventative measures to have in place. The only exemption was that federal requirements meant masks were still mandatory on school buses.

The state did however recommend that each division follow the current CDC and VDH guidelines on the subject and require masks for all at the elementary school level and require them for those not fully vaccinated at the secondary school level.

The decision put the CDC and the Northam administration at odds with the American Academy of Pediatrics who said schools should maintain a universal mask mandate.

However, the very next week and just days after the previous health order expired, the CDC updated its guidance again and said that schools should, in fact, require universal masking and cited the surging Delta variant as the reason behind the decision. They also recommended people in places of substantial or high transmission where masks when in indoor public places, regardless of their vaccination status.

A few days after the updated guidance, Northam said he would not require, but recommend Virginians follow the CDC guidance on the indoor mask issue. He did not state what his intent was on the K-12 recommendation.

Then, at an Aug. 5 news conference, Northam stated that schools should be required to follow the CDC guidance and have a universal mask mandate. He said he did not need to issue a new order from the state level and instead said he based this opinion off of SB 1303, a bill that became law this past year. The bill requires schools to offer in-person school, but also states they should follow CDC guidance to "the maximum extent practicable".

Northam said he expected school divisions to follow the law and comply and if they didn't intend to, they should talk with their legal counsel.

Following that news conference, the majority of school divisions either revamped or announced policies to fall in line with a universal mask mandate, but others did not -- including Hanover County.

After the Hanover County vote this past Tuesday, Northam's spokesperson said "while the vast majority of school divisions have complied with the law, it's clear there are a few that need additional clarification. We plan to provide that shortly, and fully expect all school districts will do the right thing."

WTVR Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 12+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Pre-registration is no longer required, so go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

People are considered fully vaccinated:

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

Virginia Department of Health What you can and should not do once you have been fully vaccinated.

How to Protect Yourself and Others When You’ve Been Fully Vaccinated

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

We’re still learning how vaccines will affect the spread of COVID-19. After you’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, you should keep taking precautions —like wearing a mask, staying 6 feet apart from others, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces—in public places until we know more.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings .

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.