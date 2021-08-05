Watch
Gov. Northam considering vaccine mandate for state workers

Governor Ralph Northam will give his first COVID-19 news briefing following the CDC's new recommendations for mask-wearing for vaccinated and unvaccinated citizens.
Posted at 1:17 PM, Aug 05, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Governor Ralph Northam is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon to discuss rising COVID-19 cases and continued vaccination efforts in Virginia.

The state's vaccination coordinator, Dr. Danny Avula, said the governor is actively considering implementing a vaccine mandate for state workers.

This comes as President Joe Biden just announced last week he’ll require federal workers to get the vaccine or submit to regular testing and social distancing measures.

“The state has been considering very similar moves," Avula noted. "I think the context is a little different because the guidance around at least mask wearing that was updated last week has to do with how much disease is happening in your community, and so thinking towards mask guidance and vaccination take on a little greater context."

During a news conference with Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney Wednesday, Avula also touched on the Delta variant’s impact on Virginia’s rising COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations.

He said about 70% to 75% of the sequenced infections in the state are the Delta, and he thinks that’s actually underestimating the true amount of the disease in the community.

"What we’ve seen is even if you are fully vaccinated you could potentially be carrying this," said Avula. "That's the reason for the importance of wearing masks in indoor settings. We've also seen that masks are incredibly effective at stopping the transmission of disease, so I think there is a context of return to in-person settings, but I think it really has to be predicated on vaccination and then on behavior change."

Avula expects a decision to be made very soon regarding a state vaccine mandate.

The governor’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. CBS 6 will be there and will have updates on air and online.

