Deadline nears for Richmond workers to get COVID-19 vaccination

RICHMOND, Va. -- City of Richmond employees have a Wednesday deadline to either prove they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19, get a religious or medical exemption for the vaccine, or get at least the first dose.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney continued to encourage the city's 3,600 employees and citizen at large to get vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 51-percent of the city's vaccine eligible population was considered fully vaccinated. In comparison, 63% of Chesterfield, 66% of Henrico, and 67% of Hanover was fully vaccinated.

"The virus isn't taking a break and we should not let our foot off the gas," Mayor Stoney said.

City workers who have received their first dose have until October 1 to become fully vaccinated or face discipline including being put on leave without pay or being fired.

The Third Shot

City of Richmond health leaders said they are preparing for the possibility that COVID-19 booster shots could soon be approved by federal officials.

Dr. Melissa Viray, Deputy Director of the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts, said the guidance could come as early as this week for COVID-19 booster shots for those who got the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

"An additional dose to boost your winning immunity for the general public -- around eight months after that initial series," Viray said.

That would put healthcare workers and long-term care residents first up sometime in September.

Dr. Viray said they are also planning for an influx of people getting vaccinated driven by anticipated approval for children ages five to 11 and they hope that with licensure coming imminently for the Pfizer vaccine, that that will generate an uptick in vaccination.

She said reopening mass vaccination clinics was an option, but was not expected to be needed.

"We have a large number of providers and pharmacies who are able to take on a lot of the vaccination for our population," she said.

