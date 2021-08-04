Richmond requiring all city employees to get COVID vaccine

RICHMOND, Va. -- All city employees in Richmond will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Mayor Levar Stoney announced Wednesday.

Employees who do not get vaccinated could face disciplinary action, but the city's press release does not specify what those actions could be.

Medical and religious exemptions will be allowed, however those employees who don't get vaccinated will have to adhere to the Virginia Department of Health's (VDH) guidelines for mask-wearing and other measures.

The city said employees who are already vaccinated need to show proof through VDH, and those who aren't need to start the process immediately so that they are fully vaccinated by Oct. 1.

“We take this step not only to ensure the health and safety of our employees and their families, but also to safeguard the comfort and well-being of residents, customers, visitors and the public at large,” said Stoney. “The vaccine is our greatest tool to save lives and truly beat this pandemic.”