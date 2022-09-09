Watch Now
NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Nearly 600 COVID-19 patients discharged last week; Virginia hospitalizations down 5%

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has endorsed updated COIVD-19 boosters. The decision opens the way for a fall vaccination campaign that could blunt a winter surge if enough Americans roll up their sleeves. The new boosters targeting today’s most common omicron strains should begin arriving in pharmacies and clinics within days. The decision by CDC Director Rochelle Walensky came shortly after the agency’s advisers voted in favor of the recommendation. The shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna offer the most up-to-date protection at yet another critical period in the pandemic.
COVID-19 Generic Coronavirus Hospitalizations Virginia 1200x630
Posted at 10:19 AM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 10:19:13-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 735 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 773 (-38) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 759 Friday. That is down 34 from 793 last Friday. That number was 801 the previous Friday and 786 the Friday before that.

Additionally, nearly 600 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 121,687 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 121,090 (+597) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 21,587 (+124 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: 7-day positivity rate drops to 19.1%; new cases down 22% this week

VHHA0909.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 19.1% CDC Map: Masks urged for 52 Virginia localities; Metro Richmond remains medium Officials, White House tout new COVID-19 vaccines Your at-home COVID-19 test may not have expired after all Your new COVID boosters questions answered Should you get a new COVID booster? If so, when? CDC endorses updated COVID boosters, shots to begin soon County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia Virginia COVID hospitalizations up nearly 2% last week COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate drops to 21.0%

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Coronavirus-Complete-Coverage-480X360.jpg

COVID-19: Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete, in-depth coverage of the pandemic

Vaccinating Virginia Quick Links

Virginians aged 6 months+ are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine:

COVID-19 Quick Links

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Heroes-Among-Us-No-Sponsor-480x360.jpg

💁Love good news? Meet the Heroes Among Us.