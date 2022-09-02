880 COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations up nearly 2%

Watch Now
COVID-19 vaccines tweaked to better match today's omicron threat are expected to roll out in a few weeks, but it's still unclear how much benefit the booster shots will offer, who should get one and how soon. Pfizer and rival Moderna both asked U.S. regulators this week to authorize modified versions of their booster vaccine — shots that are half the original recipe and half offer protection against BA.4 and BA.5, the newest versions of omicron.
Posted at 10:34 AM, Sep 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-02 10:35:07-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth increased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 773 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is up from 760 (+13) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 793 Friday. That is down 8 from 801 last Friday. That number was 786 the previous Friday and 778 the Friday before that.

Additionally, nearly 900 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 121,090 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 120,210 (+880) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 21,463 (+107 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

