900+ COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations down 4.5%

Posted at 9:12 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 09:26:24-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 760 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 796 (-36) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 801 Friday. That is up 15 from 786 last Friday. That number was 778 the previous Friday and 792 the Friday before that.

Additionally, more than 900 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 120,210 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 119,297 (+913) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

Additionally, 21,356 (+107 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

VHHA08262022.png

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

