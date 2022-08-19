Watch Now
1,000+ COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations down 1%

Virginia topped two million reported COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a number that is likely higher since many are now taking at-home tests or not getting one at all.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Aug 19, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 796 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 805 (-9) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 786 Friday. That is up 8 from 778 last Friday. That number was 792 the previous Friday and 765 the Friday before that.

Additionally, more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 119,297 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 118,237 (+1,060) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 21,145 (+91 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

