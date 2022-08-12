Watch Now
1,000+ COVID-19 patients discharged this week; Virginia hospitalizations down 3%

Posted at 11:12 AM, Aug 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Commonwealth decreased over the past week, according to data from the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association (VHHA).

As of Friday, there were 805 hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19, which is down from 834 (-32) last Friday, according to the VHHA.

VHHA's 7-day moving average of current COVID-19 hospitalizations sat at 778 Friday. That is down 14 from 792 last Friday. That number was 765 the previous Friday and 699 the Friday before that.

Additionally, more than 1,000 additional COVID-19 patients were discharged from Virginia hospitals over the past week, according to the VHHA.

The VHHA reported a total of 118,23 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged Friday, an increase from 117,235 (+1,002) patients from last Friday's update.

The data is a look into COVID-19 recoveries in Virginia. While the data isn't an exact recovery statistic, the discharge category shows how many COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and released.

More than 21,145 (+91 from last Friday) deaths in Virginia have been linked to COVID since the start of the pandemic, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

RELATED: 7-day positivity rate tops 23.6%; new cases down 7% this week

The VHHA's online data dashboard provides up-to-date statistics daily on the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the Commonwealth, ventilator usage, and current hospital bed availability.

The VHHA collects and collates data supplied by member hospitals as part of COVID-19 situational preparedness and response efforts.

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Tracking COVID-19 in Virginia
