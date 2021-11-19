COVID-19 in Virginia: 10,600+ new cases reported this week; 64.3% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic and on-going vaccination efforts, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 953,460 (+10,623 from last Friday)

People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 39,684 (+277 from last Friday)

COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 14,492 (+171 from last Friday)

Total Tests: 14,424,539 (+208,071 from last Friday)

All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 6.2% (Up from 6.0% last Friday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 6,233,856 (+84,879 from last Sunday)

% of Population with at least One Dose: 73.0% (Up from 72.0% last Sunday)

% of 18+ Population with at least One Dose: 86.6% (Up from 85.4% last Sunday)

People Fully Vaccinated: 5,485,628 (+46,042 from last Sunday)

% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 64.3% (Up 63.7% from last Sunday)

% of 18+ Population Fully Vaccinated: 76.4% (Up from 75.8% last Sunday)

People Fully Vaccinated with Booster/Third Dose: 1,017,701

**Scroll down for week-to-week COVID cases comparison**

TRACKING COVID IN VIRGINIA: WEEK-BY-WEEK COMPARISON

Week of Nov. 13-19

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,623

People Hospitalized: +277

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +171

Week of Nov. 6-12

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +9,295

People Hospitalized: +310

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +196

Week of Oct. 30-Nov. 5

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +8,771

People Hospitalized: +380

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +218

Week of Oct. 23-29

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +10,016

People Hospitalized: +448

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +239

Week of Oct. 16-22

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +11,817

People Hospitalized: +502

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +277

Week of Oct. 9-15

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +14,779

People Hospitalized: +503

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +316

Week of Oct. 4-8

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +18,831

People Hospitalized: +553

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 27-Oct. 1

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +19,463

People Hospitalized: +579

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +295

Week of Sept. 20-24

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +22,668

People Hospitalized: +718

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +269

Week of Sept. 13-17

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +25,370

People Hospitalized: +718

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +233

Week of Sept. 6-10

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,660

People Hospitalized: +670

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +137

Week of Aug. 30 - Sept. 3

Positive COVID-19 Cases : +23,515

People Hospitalized: +682

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +130

Week of Aug. 23-27

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +20,573

People Hospitalized: +674

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +122

Week of Aug. 16-20

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +16,253

People Hospitalized: +577

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +48

Week of Aug. 9-13

Positive COVID-19 Case: +13,162

People Hospitalized: +465

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +41

Week of Aug. 2-6

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +10,280

People Hospitalized: +292

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +26

Week of July 26-30

Positive COVID-19 Casesc: +6,084

People Hospitalized: +269

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +32

Week of July 19-23

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +3,801

People Hospitalized: +131

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of July 12-16

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,826

People Hospitalized: +145

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +27

Week of July 5-9

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,601

People Hospitalized: +158

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +23

Week of June 28-July 2

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,243

People Hospitalized: +268

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +30

Week of June 21-25

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,180

People Hospitalized: +48

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +46

Week of June 14-18

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +905

People Hospitalized: +148

COVID-19-Linked Deaths : +44

Week of June 7-11

Positive COVID-19 Cases: +1,003

People Hospitalized : +211

COVID-19-Linked Deaths: +71