COVID-19 in Virginia: 4,250+ new cases reported Thursday, Sept. 2

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 774,097 (+4,255 from Wednesday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 33,894 (+86 from Wednesday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,879 (+18 from Wednesday)
Total Tests: 11,676,600 (+53,434 from Thursday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 9.9% (Down from 10.1% Wednesday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,474,748
% of Population with at least One Dose: 64.1%
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,846,018
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 56.8%
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
Coronavirus
WHO tracking 'mu variant,' a new COVID 'variant of interest'2:10 PM, Sep 02, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Wife urging vaccinations after husband dies of COVID12:55 PM, Sep 02, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Nearly 130 more COVID-19 patients discharged; hospitalizations tick up10:19 AM, Sep 02, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Study finds link between COVID-19 deaths and snake venom9:56 AM, Sep 02, 2021
-
Local News
How many eligible children have gotten the COVID vaccine?11:56 PM, Sep 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Demand ramps up for COVID tests in Central Virginia10:32 PM, Sep 01, 2021
-
Local News
The 4 new places in Richmond and Henrico to get your vaccine4:12 PM, Sep 01, 2021
-
National News
FL businesses requiring vaccinations to face fines4:06 PM, Sep 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
CDC: Unvaccinated Americans shouldn't travel over Labor Day3:46 PM, Sep 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
140+ more COVID-19 patients discharged; hospitalizations tick up2:15 PM, Sep 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Brothers urge others to get vaccinated after losing dad to COVID1:01 PM, Sep 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Virginia Tech: 134 students unenrolled over vaccine rules11:43 AM, Sep 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
What to know about Europe travel as US removed from safe list10:55 AM, Sep 01, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Texas district closes schools after 2 teachers die of COVID10:04 AM, Sep 01, 2021
-
National News
Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-198:02 PM, Aug 31, 2021
-
National News
CDC advises against traveling to Puerto Rico due to COVID-197:10 PM, Aug 31, 2021
-
National News
15 people charged in fake vaccine card scheme5:07 PM, Aug 31, 2021
-
Coronavirus
CDC panel grants further approval to Pfizer vaccine2:49 PM, Aug 31, 2021
-
National News
Honolulu to require proof of COVID vaccine or negative test at restaurants, bars2:22 PM, Aug 31, 2021
-
Coronavirus
CDC urges Americans to 'reconsider travel' to Canada10:03 AM, Aug 31, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Districts using COVID liaisons to help manage virus response9:54 AM, Aug 31, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Man dying of COVID-19 urges others to get vaccinated9:15 AM, Aug 31, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Researchers investigating possible link between Alzheimer's and COVID-193:51 PM, Aug 30, 2021
-
Coronavirus
FBI warns of fake COVID-19 vaccine cards2:53 PM, Aug 30, 2021
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS