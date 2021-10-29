COVID-19 in Virginia: 1,640+ new cases reported Friday, Oct. 29

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.
COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)
Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 924,771 (+1,646 from Thursday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 38,717 (+73 from Thursday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 13,907 870 (+37 from Thursday)
Total Tests: 13,815,410 (+35,341 from Thursday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 6.2% (No change from Thursday)
People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,961,394 (8,418 from Thursday)
% of Population with at least One Dose: 69.8% (Up from 69.7% Thursday)
People Fully Vaccinated: 5,354,235 (+6,067 from Thursday)
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 62.7% (No change Thursday)
Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.
VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.
COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)
-
Coronavirus
100+ more COVID-19 patients discharged9:56 AM, Oct 29, 2021
-
Coronavirus
NYC bracing for potential resignations as vax deadline looms8:22 AM, Oct 29, 2021
-
International News
Japan keeps tourism freeze despite plunge in virus cases4:30 AM, Oct 29, 2021
-
National News
GOP attorneys general criticize vaccine order in Biden letter4:26 PM, Oct 28, 2021
-
Coronavirus
New Orleans drops mask mandate as coronavirus numbers fall4:19 PM, Oct 28, 2021
-
Coronavirus
School officials: Teresa Sperry didn't escort kids to nurse1:07 PM, Oct 28, 2021
-
Coronavirus
110+ more COVID-19 patients discharged10:19 AM, Oct 28, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 1,495 new cases Thursday10:18 AM, Oct 28, 2021
-
National News
CDC says some people may get 4th COVID-19 shot4:17 PM, Oct 27, 2021
-
Coronavirus
White House: 400M doses of vaccine distributed since Jan.1:43 PM, Oct 27, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill11:39 AM, Oct 27, 2021
-
Coronavirus
70+ more COVID-19 patients discharged10:32 AM, Oct 27, 2021
-
Coronavirus
COVID-19 in Virginia: 1,630+ new cases Wednesday10:32 AM, Oct 27, 2021
-
Local News
Bedbound residents get the COVID booster in their homes9:58 PM, Oct 26, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Nurse comes out of retirement to give COVID-19 vaccinations10:27 AM, Oct 26, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Facebook froze as anti-vaccine comments swarmed users8:30 AM, Oct 26, 2021
-
Coronavirus
FDA panel recommends Pfizer vaccine for kids8:13 AM, Oct 26, 2021
-
Local News
Richmond City Council votes on how to use federal funds12:07 AM, Oct 26, 2021
-
Local News
Chesterfield food bank expands after pandemic interest11:23 PM, Oct 25, 2021
-
Coronavirus
New U.S. policy on international COVID-19 travel requirements begin Nov. 83:27 PM, Oct 25, 2021
-
Coronavirus
Moderna vaccine shows strong immune response in kids 6 to 1110:28 AM, Oct 25, 2021
-
Rebound
How Richmond plans to spend $155M in COVID relief funds7:01 AM, Oct 25, 2021
-
Coronavirus
680+ more COVID-19 patients discharged last week5:21 PM, Oct 24, 2021
-
Entertainment
Ed Sheeran has COVID-19, will do performances from home1:51 PM, Oct 24, 2021
LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS