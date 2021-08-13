Watch
COVID-19 in Virginia: LIVE updates for Friday, Aug. 13

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and State Health Commissioner Dr. Norm Oliver have issued a new public health order that mandates universal masking in all K-12 schools.
Posted at 2:14 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 14:14:45-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the on-going COVID-19 outbreak and its impact on our community, WTVR.com will update this post with the day's local coronavirus headlines and statistics.

COVID-19 IN VIRGINIA (Scroll to bottom for U.S. stats)

Positive COVID-19 Cases Since Start of Pandemic: 717,826 (+2,270 from Thursday)
People Hospitalized Since Start of Pandemic: 32,093 (+69 from Thursday)
COVID-19-Linked Deaths Since Start of Pandemic: 11,599 (+16 from Thursday)

Total Tests: 10,973,176 (+31,229 from Thursday)
All Health Districts Current 7-Day Positivity Rate Total: 8.5% (Up from 8.4% Thursday)

People Vaccinated with at least One Dose: 5,288,762
People Fully Vaccinated: 4,691,440
% of Population Fully Vaccinated: 55.0%

Click here for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

NOTE: This data is provided from the Virginia Department of Health daily at 10 a.m. Officials said their cutoff for data is 5 p.m. the previous day. So your local health department may have issued an alert about a case before it is added to the statewide tally released the following day. Get the latest charts and updated numbers from VDH here.

VACCINATE VIRGINIA: Virginians age 12+ now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Register for the COVID-19 vaccine on the Vaccinate Virginia website or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343). You can also search for specific vaccines as well as which ones are available near you via the Vaccine Finder website.

COMPLETE COVERAGE: COVID-19 HEADLINES (App users, click here for a complete list.)

LATEST COVID-19 U.S. AND WORLDWIDE STATS

