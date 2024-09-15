Who's on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' -- weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6

Don't miss an all-star lineup of guests on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6. The fourth season of the talk show is all about Feeling the Love. Whether it’s celebrity guests, human interest heroes, or members of her studio audience, everyone Feels the Love on a visit to “The Jennifer Hudson Show!”

Monday, Sept. 22

Iconic TV personality Simon Cowell visits his longtime friend Jennifer Hudson to talk about “America’s Got Talent.”

New host of “Next Gen Chef” Olivia Culpo stops by to talk with Jennifer about the series.

Then, Jennifer welcomes 6-year-old Milo Garza from Carrizo Springs, Texas. Recently, a video of 5-year-old Milo reacting to his fourth-place finish in a livestock competition with his goat, Teddy Bear, went viral.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Jennifer welcomes the ladies of the new film “One Battle After Another” — Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Chase Infiniti.

Plus, 12-year-old James Tucker, aka “Lil James,” from Lake Charles, Louisiana, drops by. At age 6, he began posting weekly motivational videos for his followers, saying that a word would be laid on his heart that he felt others might need to hear. Since then, he has gained over a million followers. Kids, adults, and even celebrities love his inspirational messages, often saying they’re exactly what they needed to hear that day.

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Legendary actress and singer Jennifer Holliday stops by to talk about her upcoming tour.

Then, K-pop girl group aespa visits with Jennifer and performs the new song “Rich Man.”

Thursday, Sept. 25

Singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan visits Jennifer to talk about her new album “Raíces” and movie “Gabby’s Dollhouse.”

Friday, Sept. 26

Jennifer welcomes actor Tony Goldwyn to talk about his new film “One Battle After Another” and the series “Law & Order.”

Then, Adrienne White, her husband Jordan, and their son SJ from Athens, Georgia, join Jennifer to share their remarkable journey. Adrienne, a kindergarten teacher at a Title I school, often goes above and beyond for her students, providing food, supplies, and support to families in need. In March 2022, she met SJ, a student facing hardship after losing his grandmother while his father experienced homelessness. Adrienne and Jordan stepped in to care for him, offering love and stability. Over time, SJ became part of their family, and six months ago, he asked them to be his “forever parents.” Today, their adoption is officially finalized!

