🎄How to watch the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — There are several ways to watch the 40th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade in Richmond this Saturday.

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade, which steps off from the Science Museum of Virginia at 10 a.m, on TV and on the CBS 6 Streaming App. (Just search “WTVR Richmond” in your app store for our Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Android TV channels.) It will also be streamed on theWTVR CBS 6 YouTube channel.

WTVR will also once again stream a "BONUS FEED" of the parade downstream without commentary to provide a different vantage point for spectators. That video will also be streamed at WTVR.com/LIVE2, on the CBS 6 Streaming App. It will also be streamed on theWTVR CBS 6 Facebook page and on the WTVR CBS 6 YouTube channel.

Parade coverage will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9-11 a.m. on Christmas Day. It will also be rebroadcast weekends at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App.

The theme of this year's parade is “Joyous Christmas Tradition” and features the Grinch making a special trip to town before his Broadway in Richmond performance.

Parade Director Robert Kelly said The Grinch, who will be appearing in "Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" at the Altria Theater Dec. 12-17, is the perfect Grand Marshal for this year’s 40th anniversary parade.

“Sharing the story of how The Grinch stole Christmas has been a time-honored tradition for decades, and there’s no better way to exemplify this year’s Joyous Christmas Traditions theme than with the Grinch himself,” Kelly said.

This year’s parade lineupwill also feature Legendary Santa, colorful balloons, marching bands, dance troupes and much more.

The tradition, which is free and open to the public, attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tune in for the TV and online broadcasts.

