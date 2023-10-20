🎄CBS holiday specials lineup is here! When ‘Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer’ airs

It's the most wonderful time of the year, and nothing makes us happier than holiday classics.

Don't miss the Tiffany Network's annual parade of favorites, including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman. Plus must-see yuletide movies; a mega concert special featuring Mariah Carey, the Kennedy Center Honors and the live New Year’s Eve bash in Nashville.

WTVR

Here's the full schedule of returning holiday favorites and new CBS Originals set to broadcast on WTVR CBS 6 this year:

Thursday, Nov. 23

THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS — 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to Sixth Avenue. This year’s special will take viewers on a tour of the most popular balloons and floats, feature musical performances, and conclude with the iconic Santa Claus riding on his sleigh.

CBS

Friday, Nov. 24

THE GREATEST @HOMEVIDEOS — 8-9 p.m.



Cedric the Entertainer and his team of video-seeking “Elves” have been hard at work uncovering a sweet assortment of videos featuring awesome holiday cheer, not-to-be-believed creativity, and a “sled” full of hilarious moments from all parts of the globe. Cedric’s made his list…he’s checked it twice…and all of these videos are pure holiday nice.

RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER — 9-10 p.m.

This favorite is a music story based on the popular song of the same name by Johnny Marks. It recounts the tale of a shy reindeer whose Christmas spirit is dampened because his shiny nose has made him the laughingstock of all of Christmasville.

Caroline Martin Photography Dominion Christmas Parade

Saturday, Dec. 2

DOMINION ENERGY CHRISTMAS PARADE — 10 a.m. - Noon

The 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade will roll down Broad Street between the Science Museum of Virginia and 7th Street in Richmond.

REINDEER IN HERE — 8 p.m.

Celebrate the holiday season with a new one-hour animated special filled with joy and magic for the whole family, REINDEER IN HERE®. Based on the award-winning Christmas book and plush set created by acclaimed author Adam Reed and written for the screen by Greg Erb & Jason Oremland, REINDEER IN HERE® is the heartwarming story of how Blizzard (Blizz), a young reindeer living at the North Pole who has an unusual trait – one antler that is significantly smaller than the other – and his unique group of friends band together to save the future of Christmas. In doing so, they unknowingly create a magical holiday tradition like none other.

Cast Led by Adam Devine, Jim Gaffigan, Melissa Villaseñor, Henry Winkler, Candace Cameron Bure, Donald Faison, Jo Koy, Gabriel Bateman and Brooke Monroe Conaway

ROBBIE THE REINDEER — 9-10 p.m.

In this animated special, Robbie must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa.

CBS

Saturday, Dec. 9

BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS A MERRY SOULFUL CHRISTMAS — 8-10 p.m.

BYRON ALLEN PRESENTS A MERRY SOULFUL CHRISTMAS features music icons performing holiday music.

Friday, Dec. 15

NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING 8-9 p.m.

Light up the holidays with this beloved American tradition presented by the National Park Service and National Park Foundation. Tune in to celebrate the official tree lighting on the Ellipse in President’s Park in Washington, D.C., and experience an all-star lineup of musical performances with the whole family from the comfort of your home.

CBS

Saturday, Dec. 16

FROSTY THE SNOWMAN — 9-9:30 p.m.

Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship.

FROSTY RETURNS — 9:30-10 p.m.

The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season's perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventures and skates on the edge of danger in this animated musical special.

CBS FIT FOR CHRISTMAS

Friday, Dec. 22

THE 25TH ANNUAL A HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS — 8-9 p.m.

The 25th anniversary of this entertainment special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by some of today’s top artists (to be announced shortly), performing from The Bram Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles.

FIT FOR CHRISTMAS — 9-11 p.m.

This is the holiday tale of Audrey (Amanda Kloots of THE TALK), an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. Kloots co-wrote the film story and serves as executive producer.

CBS WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG

Sunday, Dec. 24

DOMINION ENERGY CHRISTMAS PARADE (REBROADCAST) — 6-8 a.m. and 9-11 a.m.

Don't miss our holiday rebroadcast of the 39th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade.

WHEN CHRISTMAS WAS YOUNG — 9-11 p.m

A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. Features original music by Sheryl Crow, who also executive produces.

Monday, Dec. 25

MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL! 9-11 p.m.

MARIAH CAREY: MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!, a two-hour primetime concert special from the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, returns to CBS. Filmed in New York City at the world’s most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, the concert special features the singer-songwriter performing a repertoire of her festive holiday hits, including the chart-topping massive perennial favorite “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

CBS MUST LOVE CHRISTMAS

Friday, Dec. 29

MUST LOVE CHRISTMAS — 9-11 p.m.

A renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira of THE EQUALIZER) famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. There, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Saturday, Dec. 31

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH — 7:30-10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. -1 a.m.

Country music’s hottest superstars return to downtown Nashville to ring in the new year. The star-studded special will be packed with high-energy performances from Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Lainey Wilson and more.

Be sure to SHARE with your family and friends who love Christmas shows!