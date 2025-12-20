CBS 6 Web Team surprises dedicated Petersburg Animal Shelter volunteer: 'Thank you so much'

PETERSBURG, Va. — Members of the CBS 6 Web Team headed to Petersburg to surprise a volunteer who goes above and beyond to give animals a voice.

Chloe Griffin was nominated by JoAnn Glazier, who called her a "lifesaver" for the Petersburg Animal Shelter.

Griffin relocated to Petersburg from the Midwest about three years ago and immediately got involved with volunteering.

On top of working a demanding full-time job, Griffin helps with adoptions, finding foster homes, spay/neuter appointments and cleaning. She's also the treasurer of the Petersburg Animal Welfare Society (PAWS).

"Chloe Griffin is a 30 year old, that has the knowledge, the poise, and the dedication of a seasoned professional," Glazier wrote. "She is very approachable and will do what it takes to support the Petersburg Animal Shelter. [She] participated in conversations with city management in regards to the new animal shelter to be built in 2026."

When the Web Team read the nomination, we knew Griffin was someone we wanted to surprise for CBS 6's Month of Giving. We asked her if she'd be willing to meet us with a couple of dogs to feature on social media in hopes of getting them home for the holidays.

After Griffin thanked us for her $200 gift card, she made sure that we'd still be featuring two very deserving pups. Read more about them below.

Meet Parker James

WTVR Parker James

Parker James is the Petersburg shelter's longest resident. He's been waiting for his forever home for 14 months. He loves to explore, is very affectionate and is good with kids and other dogs.

Meet Trax

WTVR Trax

After three months in the shelter, Trax is ready for his perfect home. He loves to play, thrives on attention and is good with kids and other dogs.

If you're interested in bringing Parker James or Trax (or both!) home for the holidays, email adoptpetersburg@gmail.com and include the pup's name in the subject line.

CBS 6 is honoring members of our community each day of December for our Month of Giving. Do you know someone we should surprise? Email their story to CBS 6 Gives.