She organizes fundraisers for the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. CBS 6 said 'Thank You'

RICHMOND, Va. -- For the owner of 'Mimi Nails Spa' giving back is a way of life. Mimi first came to the United States from Vietnam more than 30 years ago as a refugee.

During the pandemic, Mimi first started donating masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer to a local hospital but in 2019 her biggest donation campaign began following the death of two longtime clients to breast cancer.

"...she came to me and said, 'I want to so do something. I need to honor my friend,'" Tracy Thiago, a client who helps Mimi's fundraisers explained.

Mimi started donating all the proceeds from services at the salon during the month of October to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation. In four years, the salon has raised close to $50,000 for the VBCF.

So when the foundation was there to present Mimi with a ceremonial check for her efforts this year our Reba Hollingsworth decided to show how much Mimi's work is appreciated.

"I do a lot with breast cancer awareness and your story just touched me so much because you're helping our community," Reba explained. "So I have a gift for you because this was your idea and you just spearheaded all of this and this is just something to prepare for yourself. Just go somewhere and just take care of you."

