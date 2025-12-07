Greg surprises woodworking dad who honors fallen son by helping veterans: 'It's very therapeutic'

RICHMOND, Va. — A father who has found healing by supporting Gold Star families and veterans struggling with PTSD was recently surprised by award-winning reporter and anchor Greg McQuade as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

Steven Ross' son, Drew, was killed by an IED in Afghanistan in 2018. The West Point graduate grew up in Lexington, Virginia.

"Awesome son, athletic, fit, patriotic, a great brother, great uncle, just a good all-around guy, proud American," Ross said.

The Drew Ross Memorial Foundation works with Gold Star families and veterans, particularly special forces soldiers. The organization partners with the STAR program at the VA hospital in Richmond, bringing veterans out for day-long woodworking sessions where they build American flags.

"They come out, they get out of the hospital for a day, and they get to get dusty and dirty and build some flags and hang out with me for the day," Ross said. "We'll cook some burgers on the grill. When it's all said and done, if they want to talk about their service and missions, then we talk. If not, it's just getting out and being out of that hospital for a day and getting to do something special."

Ross discovered the therapeutic nature of the work extends beyond helping veterans.

"I can't tell you how much it helps me, Greg. I started doing this thinking, 'Oh, I'm going to help other people.' And the reality is, it helps me. It's just very therapeutic," Ross said. "I'll never get to do another project with Drew. I'll never get to build another dinner table or coffee table or flag — I'll never get that opportunity. But these guys did exactly what Drew did in most cases. They've lived that life. They understand what he went through. They understand what I went through. And so there's moments out here that can be very touching and very special. It's very therapeutic for me and it helps them as well."

The foundation relies on donations of materials from local businesses, including Siewers Lumber & Millwork and suppliers in Powhatan County. Ross shares Drew's story with suppliers, ensuring they know their materials honor his son's memory.

As part of CBS 6's Month of Giving, made possible with the help of Virginia Credit Union, Ross received a donation to Home Depot to continue his work supporting veterans and Gold Star families.

"I was just at Home Depot yesterday. Thank you very much. I appreciate it," Ross told McQuade. "We'll put this to good use, man."

