GeNienne Samuels surprises mom who had near-death experience after giving birth: ‘You’re going to make me cry’

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6 has shared stories of survivors and people advocating to raise awareness about heart disease during American Heart Month in February.

One of the people profiled was a Henrico mother of three who felt some heart attack warning signs for multiple days.

“My chest started hurting," Jasmine Storrs recalled. "It was almost like cramps, but just in my chest. So it was more irritating and naggy than, 'Oh, my gosh, something is wrong.'"

But Storrs ignored the symptoms because she assumed they were postpartum aftereffects.

When she arrived at the hospital, a blood test later revealed a shocking abnormality: her troponin levels were 41,000.

"[The doctor] said, we've never seen anyone have those high levels of troponin," she said. "He was like, 'You've been having a heart attack for a couple of days.'"

Doctors then rushed her into surgery for a cardiac catheterization.

"The very next day, the pain came back and it was like, times ten," she said.

Then at three the next morning, after another EKG, she got another visit from her care team.

“Two cardiologists and six nurses came, and they surrounded my bed," she said.

The team told her she was having another heart attack and experiencing heart failure and that they needed to act fast and without the surgery she would die.

"I started crying," she said.

Doctors told her they'd already called her husband and he approved the surgery — an open heart, double bypass surgery.

Now she urges everyone, especially new moms, to pay attention to their bodies and be proactive with their care.

"I feel like my purpose here is to educate people on the risk of heart attacks and just to be their own lifesaver when it comes to advocating for yourself. Please listen to the signs. I can't say it enough," she said. "Don't ever let somebody write your story. You write your own story. Just being in this position to be able to talk about my story and having this new purpose in life, it makes me happy about my outlook, to be honest. And I haven't been happy in a long time after this whole ordeal. So I'm just happy and optimistic.”

