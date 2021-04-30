Windy, red flag warning in effect

RICHMOND, Va. -- A red flag warning is in effect for much of the area into this evening. The combination of fairly dry ground conditions, gusty winds, low humidity and warm temperatures have greatly increased fire danger today. Any sparks or fires will spread quickly. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the area as well. Winds will gust over 30 mph today, with some gusts over 40 mph. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the 70s.

A cold front passing this evening may cause a sprinkle, mostly north and northeast of Richmond. Skies will be clear overnight with lows ranging from the upper 30s to the mid 40s.

Saturday will be sunny and less windy with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Sunday will have sunshine with increasing clouds. It will be much warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Showers and some storms are likely on Monday with highs around 80.

Tuesday is shaping up to be a hot day with highs potentially near 90. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but the majority of the day will be dry.

The chance for showers and storms will increase on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s.

A strong cold front will bring highs in the 60s back for the end of the week. Showers are possible on Friday.

